Railroad union sounds alarm on English proficiency

WASHINGTON — Following action taken by the Trump administration to require truck drivers to know how to speak and read English, a union president wants President Trump to take related action for train operators as well.

Mark Wallace, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, a division of the rail conference of the Teamsters Union, wants the Federal Railroad Administration to require that trains crossing the southern border conduct crew changes on an international bridge so that American train crews can take control at the border instead of at a rail yard located farther north in the U.S., which FRA currently allows them to do.

“Due to safety and security reasons, [U.S. Department of Transportation] and FRA should mandate that train operations return to using American train crews [in] America,” Wallace wrote in response to DOT’s request for information on an updated national freight strategy.

“A requirement of a crew change at any international crossing would make certain that these train crews are proficient in the English language while operating trains. There can be no miscommunication when critical safety information is being conveyed. Requirements that train crews have legal work authority within the U.S. are vital to ensuring that the crews are fully subject to the FRA’s safety jurisdiction, including certification, qualification, and training requirements.”