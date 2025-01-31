Freight Essentials urges industry to speak up in WWEX legal fight

Freight Essentials is pushing back against WWEX Group’s effort to maintain redactions in the third amended petition to Freight Essentials’ lawsuit against WWEX.

WWEX and its affiliates, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, filed a motion on Dec. 17 to maintain the redactions and seal the unredacted version.

The defendants argue that certain details in the lawsuit contain sensitive business information that, if disclosed, could harm their competitive position, but Freight Essentials, a logistics firm, says the industry might think otherwise.

“GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express and WWEX exploited consumers and partners, pocketing millions in ill-gotten gains. In a blatant attempt to prevent public scrutiny, they want to keep key details of their dishonest business activities hidden – I’m going to fight this and encourage others to join in opposing this motion,” said Dylan Admire, founder and CEO of Freight Essentials, said in a news release Thursday.



