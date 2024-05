FreightTech Friday: Harbor Lab modernizing accounting for vessel operators

Athens, Greece-based Harbor Lab has raised $16 million to continue working toward streamlining vessel accounting practices with AI technology.

Atomico led the Series A with participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Venture Friends, Speed Invest and The Dock. New investors included Endeavor Catalyst and TMV.

“Harbor Lab’s platform gives peace of mind to shipping companies by enabling them to run critical parts of their operations in a more seamless, transparent and efficient way. It is already helping businesses around the world — including shipping giants Great Eastern Shipping and Oldendorff — and has a significant opportunity to expand globally,” Ben Blume, partner at Atomico and new board member of Harbor Lab, also said in the funding announcement on Wednesday.

The company has raised a total of $22.5 million since being founded in 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis, who had worked in the maritime industry for over a decade.