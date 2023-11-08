FreightWaves again named one of fastest-growing companies in North America

For a third year in a row, FreightWaves has been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

FreightWaves ranked No. 494 on the list, now in its 29th year.

Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth percentage during the period from 2019 to 2022, according to Deloitte. The 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% during the time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median rate of 497%. FreightWaves’ growth rate as calculated by Deloitte was 231% during that period.

“We are honored to be selected to Deloitte’s Tech 500 in a challenging environment for the supply chain industry,” said FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller. “It is a testament to our focus on sustainable growth and increasing demand for high-frequency supply chain market intelligence.”

FreightWaves was one of only nine companies in Tennessee, where the company is headquartered in Chattanooga, to make the list this year. The company was also named to the list in 2022 and 2021.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.





To view the full list, click here.