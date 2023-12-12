FreightWaves’ Greg Miller named best shipping news journalist of 2023

Greg Miller, a senior editor with FreightWaves, was named “Best News Journalist of the Year” by the Seahorse Freight Association at an awards ceremony in London on Monday night.

The Seahorse Awards are held annually to honor outstanding achievements in transportation and logistics journalism. A panel of 21 experts judged a record number of entries this year: more than 350 articles and podcasts by over 60 competing journalists.

Winners were named in 13 categories. For the news journalism category, judges assessed writers’ ability to put breaking news in context.

Miller’s winning submissions were articles covering the bankruptcy of the West Coast dockworkers’ union; how rising geopolitical tensions are splitting global trade in two; and how the demise of the 2M Alliance between Maersk and MSC will redraw the container shipping landscape.

The Seahorse Awards, considered the premier prizes in shipping journalism, have been held since 2004, excluding the years 2019-2021, when the awards were suspended due to the pandemic.

In his previous role at the shipping magazine Fairplay, Miller won the Seahorse Social Media Journalist of the Year award in 2016, and was runner-up for News Journalist of the Year four times: in 2004, 2010, 2011 and 2012.