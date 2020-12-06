FreightWavesTV Weekly Recap: 11/30-12/4/2020

Miss one of our shows this week? Get caught up here!

You can conveniently find every FreightWaves podcast in one feed via the free FreightCasts channel on freightwaves.com/podcasts, iTunes, Spotify or wherever podcasts are found.

Subscribe to FreightCasts and never miss a FreightWaves podcast.

The full list of FreightWaves media can be streamed via the FreightWavesTV app available on your smartphone, Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV. The app is free on all platforms.

Users of the FreightWavesTV app also have access to a full lineup of FreightWavesTV content, including weekday livestreams, special reports, news segments, past shows, SONAR demos, rapid-fire demos and exclusive interviews.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: Dooner and The Dude highlight a holiday contest run by Pilot Flying J and discuss why technology is so important to logistics companies.

Friday: Hear about the life of railroad great Hunter Harrison and get a look at the new Western Star 49X truck!

Midday Market Update

Tuesday: TuSimple announced a partnership with TRATON Group, expanding into the European market, while American agriculture exports have seen a big rebound.

Put That Coffee Down

Wednesday: Content marketing has changed with the times and Dooner and Kevin Hill learn how to keep up with a virtual world.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland go through the differences in over-the-road, rail and maritime shipping markets and how you can make money in each.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Steve Ferreira walks you through the importance of using good visuals in your marketing strategy.

Get the top headlines from FreightWaves.com every weekday morning, available on FreightWaves.com/podcasts, your favorite podcasts player and Alexa by adding the skill “FreightWaves.”

You can find more recaps of our shows here.

More FreightWaves Podcasts