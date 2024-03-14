Georgia invests $6M in Port of Brunswick improvement project

Georgia lawmakers have allocated slightly over $6 million for Port of Brunswick harbor improvements after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended upgrades.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the funding into law on Feb. 29 as part of the state’s midyear budget adjustment. The funding comes after the Army Corps of Engineers recommended a bend widener, expansion of the turning basin and an expanded meeting area at St. Simons Sound. The port is one of the nation’s largest auto import facilities.
The Port of Brunswick in 2023 handled a record 775,565 units of autos and machinery, an increase of 15.6% over the previous year. Georgia Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch said Brunswick was “poised to become the nation’s busiest gateway for roll-on/roll-off cargo.”
“An improved channel will better accommodate growing business demand, and perfectly complements the terminal improvements we’re making in Brunswick,” Lynch said about the improvements.
The project’s cost is expected to be about $17.45 million, with $11.35 million in federal funding. The GPA and the Corps of Engineers will later sign an agreement for the project outlining state and federal responsibilities.
“I’m especially pleased this budget included record funding for infrastructure projects like the Brunswick Harbor, which plays a vital role in Georgia’s thriving economy,” Kemp said.
The GPA is investing more than $260 million in Brunswick’s infrastructure, including:
- 350,000 square feet of on-dock warehousing.
- 100,000 square feet of warehousing at Colonel’s Island.
- 80 additional acres for roll-on/roll-off storage.
The GPA said this investment “will make Colonel’s Island the premier ro/ro facility in the U.S.” The upgrades will offer vehicle manufacturers more flexibility with storage during seasonal cycles. Motor carriers are the largest users of the port.
The GPA has committed to investing more than $4 billion in improvements to enhance its ports over the next decade, Lynch said.