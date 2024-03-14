Georgia invests $6M in Port of Brunswick improvement project

Georgia lawmakers have allocated slightly over $6 million for Port of Brunswick harbor improvements after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended upgrades.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the funding into law on Feb. 29 as part of the state’s midyear budget adjustment. The funding comes after the Army Corps of Engineers recommended a bend widener, expansion of the turning basin and an expanded meeting area at St. Simons Sound. The port is one of the nation’s largest auto import facilities.

The Port of Brunswick in 2023 handled a record 775,565 units of autos and machinery, an increase of 15.6% over the previous year. Georgia Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch said Brunswick was “poised to become the nation’s busiest gateway for roll-on/roll-off cargo.”

“An improved channel will better accommodate growing business demand, and perfectly complements the terminal improvements we’re making in Brunswick,” Lynch said about the improvements.



