GSCW chat: Big data, IoT enable sustainability efforts

This fireside chat recap is from Day 5 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) enable sustainability efforts.

DETAILS: Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, is joined by Daniel MacGregor to discuss the value of data-driven decision-making in supply chains. They examine how integrating hardware and software solutions can improve transparency, minimize risk and reduce both waste and emissions in freight networks.

SPEAKER: MacGregor is the co-founder of Nexxiot AG.

BIO: MacGregor has experience in IoT, data-driven models, supply chains and sustainability. He was part of a research lab focused on big data analytics and energy harvesting. MacGregor aims to improve efficiency and build resilience in global supply chains.

KEY QUOTES FROM MACGREGOR:

“Once you start to gather that data, then it’s certainly about what can we do with it? Who else wants that data? And the asset owner goes shooting up the value chain in a sense because they can start to provide a layer of digital services on top of that box that’s moving from A to B.”

“I always like the phrase data is the new oil. But my question is why is nobody refining it? Everybody likes the buzzword, but nobody actually gets under the surface of what that means in terms of value.”

“We have this incredibly long path in front of us. … The more we dig, the more we find, the more we can optimize and the more we can communicate these things.”

