GXO to shut down Memphis facility, lay off 211 workers

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics announced Wednesday it plans to close a distribution facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and lay off 211 employees.

The layoffs will begin March 6 and the facility will shut down by April 27, according to a filing with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO (NYSE: GXO) said the facility is located at 4795 Imagination Drive in Memphis, which is listed as the Disney Distribution Center.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

While GXO did not provide a reason for the Memphis facility’s closure, the company has laid off more than 300 workers and ceased operations at several locations over the past year related to losing a contract customer. Those facilities include logistics centers in Ohio, Texas and Maryland.

GXO is one of the world’s largest contract logistics providers, with over 130,000 global employees in 27 countries. It operates more than 970 warehouses.





More articles by Noi Mahoney

