Higher ocean volumes propel Descartes’ Q1

Supply chain software provider Descartes said demand from its customer base of logistics service providers improved as its fiscal first quarter progressed.

The Canada-based company said international ocean container shipments are strengthening and benefiting from higher pricing due to disruptions in the Red Sea and Panama Canal. It expects the higher ocean shipments to eventually bleed through and result in higher domestic truck volumes.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 40 cents for the fiscal quarter ended April 30. That was 6 cents higher year over year (y/y).

Consolidated revenue of $151 million was 11% higher y/y. Services revenue was up by a similar percentage at $138 million. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign exchange rates, services revenue was up by more than 8% in the period.



