HK company offers stake in port terminals sale to Chinese company

One of the largest operators of global port terminals said it has offered a stake in its pending sale to a Chinese investor.

In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CK Hutchison said its planned sale of dozens of port facilities would include a major strategic investor from mainland China.

The company (0001.HK) in March announced plans to sell more than 40 container terminals under its Hutchison Port Holdings unit to a consortium led by BlackRock, the U.S. asset manager, that includes Geneva-based shipping line MSC, for $23 billion.

But Beijing said it would block the transaction if it didn’t get a cut of the deal.