HK company offers stake in port terminals sale to Chinese company

Hutchison selling more than 40 port facilities

Stuart Chirls
Port of Cristobal, Panama. (Photo: Hutchison Ports PPC)
Key Takeaways:

  • CK Hutchison, owner of Hutchison Ports, is offering a stake in its planned $23 billion sale of port facilities to a Chinese investor to appease Beijing.
  • The initial sale agreement was with a consortium led by BlackRock and MSC, but China threatened to block the deal without participation.
  • Cosco, a Chinese maritime conglomerate, is the reported investor slated to receive a stake in the port properties.
  • The exclusive negotiation period with the original consortium has expired, but discussions continue.
One of the largest operators of global port terminals said it has offered a stake in its pending sale to a Chinese investor. 

In a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CK Hutchison said its planned sale of dozens of port facilities would include a major strategic investor from mainland China.

The company (0001.HK) in March announced plans to sell more than 40 container terminals under its Hutchison Port Holdings unit to a consortium led by BlackRock, the U.S. asset manager, that includes Geneva-based shipping line MSC, for $23 billion.

But Beijing said it would block the transaction if it didn’t get a cut of the deal. 

Published reports identified the investor as Chinese maritime conglomerate Cosco, which had been identified by the U.S. as an arm of China’s military that had used unfair trade practices to dominate the shipping and shipbuilding industries.

The filing stated that the exclusive negotiation period with the consortium regarding the sale of Hutchison Ports Group had expired but that discussions with members of the group continue.

The reports said Cosco could receive a stake in 41 port properties except the pair near the Panama Canal that the Trump administration claimed are under Chinese influence.

Hutchison had no comment. BlackRock and Costco did not immediately respond to requests by FreightWaves for comment.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.