South Korea offers billions to help make US shipbuilding ‘great again’

Seoul dangles multi-billion dollar partnership in U.S. trade talks

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Hyundai Heavy Industries)
Key Takeaways:

  • South Korea proposed a large-scale shipbuilding partnership with the U.S. ("Masga") to avoid potential 25% tariffs.
  • The proposal involves significant Korean investment in U.S. shipbuilding facilities and other financial support.
  • This initiative aims to counter China's dominance in global shipbuilding and aligns with the U.S.'s efforts to revitalize its own shipbuilding industry.
  • The deal is crucial as both countries are scheduled to meet to avoid retaliatory tariffs set to take effect on August 1st.
South Korea is proposing a massive shipbuilding partnership with the United States in an effort to avoid 25% tariffs in current trade negotiations.

Seoul is marketing the multi-billion dollar proposal as Making American Shipbuilding Great Again (Masga), according to the Yonhap news agency, which did not provide further details.

The Trump administration earlier this year announced initiatives to revitalize U.S.-flag shipping and shipbuilding as a means to counter China’s dominance of both sectors.

South Korea is the second-largest shipbuilder behind China, which claims more than half of the current global orderbook.

The program would include investment in U.S. facilities worth trillions of won by Korean shipbuilders, along with other financial support.

South Korea’s presidential office confirmed the offer  in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.

Questions have been raised about the U.S. maritime push after the departure, along with other staffers, of the head of a newly-created White House office overseeing those efforts, and its relocation to the Office of Management and Budget.  

The initiative did get a boost this past week when CMA CGM of France re-registered a 9,300-TEU container ship, making it the largest merchant vessel sailing under the U.S. flag.

While Japan and the European Union have reached trade deals with the U.S., political infighting in Seoul has stalled progress on an agreement for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Negotiators from the U.S, and South Korea are scheduled to meet this week in an effort to reach an accord before retaliatory tariffs take effect August 1.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.