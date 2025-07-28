South Korea offers billions to help make US shipbuilding ‘great again’

South Korea is proposing a massive shipbuilding partnership with the United States in an effort to avoid 25% tariffs in current trade negotiations.

Seoul is marketing the multi-billion dollar proposal as Making American Shipbuilding Great Again (Masga), according to the Yonhap news agency, which did not provide further details.

The Trump administration earlier this year announced initiatives to revitalize U.S.-flag shipping and shipbuilding as a means to counter China’s dominance of both sectors.

South Korea is the second-largest shipbuilder behind China, which claims more than half of the current global orderbook.