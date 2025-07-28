Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Houthis make new threats against Israel-linked shipping

Yemen rebels say they will escalate terror campaign

Stuart Chirls
Naval personnel escort shipping in the Red Sea aboard a French naval vessel in 2025. (Photo: Eunavfor)
Key Takeaways:

  • Houthi rebels expanded their threats against shipping companies with ties to Israeli ports, targeting any vessel regardless of nationality.
  • The Houthis warned companies to end dealings with Israeli ports or face attacks by missiles and drones.
  • Previous Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have already caused major shipping disruptions, forcing many carriers to use longer, more expensive routes.
  • Despite a U.S. bombing campaign, Houthi attacks continue, resulting in a sunk ship and casualties.
Houthi rebels issued a new, broader threat against shipping companies with links to Israel.

The Yemen-based militia in a statement Sunday said its escalation “includes targeting all ships belonging to any company dealing with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality, and anywhere within the reach of the armed forces.”

The group, which the United States declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization earlier this year, warned companies to cease their dealings with Israeli ports, “otherwise, their ships, regardless of their destination,” will be targeted with missiles and drones.”

The statement also called on countries to pressure Israel to halt military operations in Gaza.

The Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since early 2024 led most major container carriers to divert services connecting Asia with Europe, the Mediterranean, and North America on longer, more expensive voyages around the Horn of Africa.

Among the largest global lines, only CMA CGM of France operates scheduled services on the route. The French government has said it intends to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

A stepped-up bombing campaign by the U.S. failed to stop more Houthi attacks, which sank one ship and killed two seamen. On July 24 the group attacked and boarded a Comoros-flagged livestock vessel off the coast of Yemen. 

