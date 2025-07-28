Houthis make new threats against Israel-linked shipping

Houthi rebels issued a new, broader threat against shipping companies with links to Israel.

The Yemen-based militia in a statement Sunday said its escalation “includes targeting all ships belonging to any company dealing with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality, and anywhere within the reach of the armed forces.”

The group, which the United States declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization earlier this year, warned companies to cease their dealings with Israeli ports, “otherwise, their ships, regardless of their destination,” will be targeted with missiles and drones.”

The statement also called on countries to pressure Israel to halt military operations in Gaza.