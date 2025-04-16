Hongkong Post to stop handling US-bound packages amid tariff conflict

Hongkong Post said on Wednesday it will suspend mail service on April 27 for small parcels sent by air to the United States, escalating the trade war between Washington and Beijing after the United States announced plans to eliminate duty-free treatment for small-dollar goods from China and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s postal service also said it has immediately cut off acceptance of shipments moving to the U.S. by ocean. Postal items in its system that have not yet shipped will be returned to senders.

Hongkong Post said the moves are in response to “bullying” by the Trump administration, which is canceling a tariff-free program for parcels from China and Hong Kong effective May 2. The de minimis program for goods valued below $800 enticed online marketplaces and other merchants to ship digital orders directly to U.S. consumers rather than to distribution agents who must file formal customs entries. Parcels from Hong Kong and China moving by post will face a 90% duty or a flat fee of $75. On June 1, the flat fee goes to $150. Shippers can choose each month which method they prefer.

Parcels moving by commercial channels will be subject to a new 145% tariff applied by the Trump administration. China has countered with a 125% tariff on U.S. imports. On Wednesday, however, the White House threatened China with tariffs as high as 245% on certain goods found to be imported unfairly.



