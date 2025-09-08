House passes bill helping pave road to trucking for veterans

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers passed legislation on Monday aimed at easing the transition for military veterans into supply chain jobs, including jobs in the trucking industry.

The ‘‘Transitioning Retiring and New Service Members to Port Ocean Rail and Truck Jobs Act’’ or the ‘‘Transport Jobs Act,” which passed the chamber by voice vote, “directs the Secretary of Transportation to work with other federal agencies to develop and release a plan that will identify barriers to hiring veterans in trucking, rail, shipping, and other critical infrastructure roles. It will also require the department to make policy recommendations to eliminate them,” according to a bill summary.

“No one is better trained or more mission-focused than our veterans, yet too many are left struggling to find meaningful employment after leaving the military,” said U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., who introduced the bill in May with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich.

“It’s time we tear down the roadblocks that stand between those who served and the jobs that need doing in our economy. The Transport Jobs Act is a critical first step in that process and achieves two goals at once – supporting our veterans and strengthening our nation’s supply chain.”