House passes bill helping pave road to trucking for veterans

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers passed legislation on Monday aimed at easing the transition for military veterans into supply chain jobs, including jobs in the trucking industry.
The ‘‘Transitioning Retiring and New Service Members to Port Ocean Rail and Truck Jobs Act’’ or the ‘‘Transport Jobs Act,” which passed the chamber by voice vote, “directs the Secretary of Transportation to work with other federal agencies to develop and release a plan that will identify barriers to hiring veterans in trucking, rail, shipping, and other critical infrastructure roles. It will also require the department to make policy recommendations to eliminate them,” according to a bill summary.
“No one is better trained or more mission-focused than our veterans, yet too many are left struggling to find meaningful employment after leaving the military,” said U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., who introduced the bill in May with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich.
“It’s time we tear down the roadblocks that stand between those who served and the jobs that need doing in our economy. The Transport Jobs Act is a critical first step in that process and achieves two goals at once – supporting our veterans and strengthening our nation’s supply chain.”
The legislation directs the Transportation Secretary to develop a “Veteran to Supply Chain Action Plan” to identify ways that companies hiring individuals “directly employed in the facilitation of the movement of goods” can enhance existing training, mentorship, education, and advancement programs that would increase participation in the supply chain sector by members of the Armed Forces, as well by veterans already in the supply chain workforce.
In developing the plan, the bill directs the secretary to “consult with the transportation supply chain industry, modal transportation supply chain employers, and organizations representing modal transportation supply chain employees.”
The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Military wary of long-haul trucking?
Recent evidence reveals that those with military trucking experience may be reluctant to look to truck driving as a career.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched a pilot program in 2019 to consider the feasibility of allowing drivers who are 18, 19, and 20 years old with experience driving military trucks to drive commercially in interstate commerce (drivers under 21 are allowed only to drive commercially within state boundaries).
The three-year project was cancelled in 2021, however, because “there was not enough interest from the intended participants in operating a [commercial truck] in interstate commerce as a profession to justify continuing the program,” FMCSA concluded.
Related articles:
- Congress approves CDL training boost for veterans
- Trucking industry helps veterans find purpose after service
- Federal panel recommends military drivers help clear ports