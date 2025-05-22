Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


House passes bill to counter Beijing’s influence over global ports

Strategic Ports Reporting Act requires close monitoring of China’s port investment strategy

John Gallagher
·
WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill on Thursday that would require heavy monitoring of China’s influence over global ports to eventually help the U.S. develop a strategy to counter that influence.

The Strategic Ports Reporting Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., requires the State and Defense departments to conduct a study analyzing plans by China to expand its control over ports around the world.

The report will also assess how Beijing’s container ship operator, COSCO Shipping, is supporting that influence, as well as plans by China to expand its control over the maritime logistics sector by promoting products such as Logink, a Chinese state-sponsored shipment-tracking data exchange.

The legislation was introduced and died in the previous Congress. But heightened attention paid this year by the Trump administration to China’s presence in and influence over the Panama Canal likely elevated the legislation’s prospects after it was reintroduced in February. The bill now must be approved by the Senate.

“China’s growing control over global ports threatens our national security and economic stability here at home,” said U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Md., a supporter of the bill.

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.