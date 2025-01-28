Senate debates ways to gain leverage over Panama Canal

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take back” the Panama Canal in his inaugural address, but he likely wouldn’t be able to do so and still be within the confines of the 1977 treaty that signed over authority to Panama, according to an international law expert.

Testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday, Eugene Kontorovich, a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told lawmakers that countries “need to think long and hard” before signing treaties that effectively give away strategic assets as important as the Panama Canal.

“The U.S. is free to cancel this treaty or withdraw from it at any time, but given that the U.S. has transferred control and sovereignty of the Canal Zone to Panama, the cancellation of the treaty would not necessarily reverse the concession” and return the canal to the U.S., Kontorovich said.

“Now, it is the case that America can take all sorts of measures to insist on neutrality. But a kind of territorial control is not a clear remedy.”



