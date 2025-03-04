House passes Postal Service truck crash reporting bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that would require the U.S. Postal Service to crack down on safety lapses involving its long-haul trucking contractors.

The Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation spearheaded by U.S. Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and James Comer, R-Ky., and would give Postal Service truck contractors and employees three days to report to the agency any crash they are involved in that results in injury or death.

It also requires the Postal Service to maintain an internal database that includes comprehensive information related to injuries and deaths as well as provide a public annual report summarizing those injuries and deaths.

Contractors that fail to report a traffic crash within the deadline will be subject to fines, suspension of contracts, or termination of contracts.



