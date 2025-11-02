How stable are contract rates?

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rates, National Truckload Index (linehaul cost less fuel over $1.20/gal) – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, NTIL12.USA

Long-term (contract) rates for dry van truckload transportation (VCRPM1) have remained essentially flat over the past year, increasing roughly 1% since July 2024. Short-term spot rates (NTIL12) which are naturally more volatile, have risen about 4% over the same period. With all the talk about capacity leaving the market at alarming rates, what does this stability in contract rates mean for 2026?

In the short term, the answer is likely nothing. Contracts are unlikely to move higher soon, as there’s currently no meaningful pressure on them. Tender rejection rates remain within acceptable ranges for most shippers, and while spot rates are less reliable, they continue to offer deep discounts for those willing to pursue them.

Seasonal pressure will increase over the next few months as the holiday shipping season ramps up, but it’s difficult to see this translating into strong or sustained increases in contract rates. Demand remains extremely weak, with little evidence of improvement beyond speculation. There is, however, one important caveat.