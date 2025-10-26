Truckload capacity is falling faster than demand

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Tender Rejection Index – USA SONAR: OTVI.USA, OTRI.USA

The national Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) — which measures truckload demand — hit an all-time low for the month of October last week, registering a value of 9,311. This places the index roughly 19% lower than last year and 15% below 2023 for the same period. Normally, a collapse of this magnitude would trigger a corresponding drop in tender rejections and spot rates. However, nearly the opposite has occurred: rejection rates (OTRI) are higher than both 2023 and 2024 levels, while spot rates have moved erratically over the past two weeks but trended mostly upward. This suggests that capacity is leaving the market faster than demand is declining — but let’s dive deeper.

Understanding Capacity

A common question people ask is, “How many trucks are on the road?” While intuitive, that’s an incomplete question. There could be a million trucks available for 500 loads, and we could still face a capacity problem if those trucks aren’t in the right places. This type of imbalance happens frequently, even in well-supplied markets, though the effects are usually short-lived.

The rise of freight brokers and load boards has improved carrier visibility and connectivity with available freight. These tools accelerate market response times, which can make rates volatile in the short term but help prevent prolonged capacity shortages.