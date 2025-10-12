Spot rates climb but lack support

Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index, Outbound Tender Rejection Index – USA SONAR: NTI.USA, OTRI.USA

The National Truckload Index (NTI) — a measure of dry van spot rates — rose 2% last week, climbing from $2.31 to $2.36 per mile. While this increase isn’t alarming on its own, the lack of seasonal support and the muted response in truckload tender rejections — a measure of contract carrier compliance — (OTRI) make it a more significant development for assessing the health of the trucking sector.

The NTI has increased more than 2% in a single week seven times so far in 2025. Aside from an anomaly in February, tender rejection rates rose either before or around each of those jumps in spot rates. Typically, non-seasonal increases in spot rates are preceded by a rise in tender rejections, but there are occasions when the spot market reacts first and the contract market adjusts afterward.

Last week’s disruption appears to have been driven by reports of crackdowns on illegal immigration targeting the trucking industry. A Serbian immigration lawyer reportedly advised many foreign born operators to stay off the roads due to heightened risks of detention.