HTL buys its fifth 3PL since 2021, expands into reefer business

HTL Freight, the acquisitive 3PL based in North Carolina that has purchased several brokerages in recent years, has bought TS3 Logistics, a California-based specialist in refrigerated truckload and refrigerated LTL transportation.

Of the five acquisitions that HTL has made since its 2021 change in ownership, this is the second-largest purchase. The specific price paid for TS3 was not disclosed.

Left Lane Associates was the advisor to HTL on the acquisition. Peter Stefanovich, the president of Left Lane, said in an email to FreightWaves that HTL did not have extensive experience in the refrigerated and temperature-controlled freight sector previously, and the acquisition of TS3 extends the company’s reach.