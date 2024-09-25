3PL HTL Freight acquires 4PL CTS Logistics

Freight broker and 3PL HTL Freight announced it has acquired 4PL CTS Logistics.

Windham, New Hampshire-based CTS Logistics is a 35-year-old, family-run company providing managed transportation and brokerage solutions. The company’s services also include warehousing and freight payment processing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal was inked in February, and the two companies have been working on integrating operations and systems since. This is HTL Freight’s fourth acquisition since 2021.

Keith Leclair, a director at CTS Logistics, will join HTL Freight as vice president of its less-than-truckload unit. He will be tasked with expanding the company’s LTL platform.