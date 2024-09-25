Watch Now


FinanceLogisticsNewsTrucking

3PL HTL Freight acquires 4PL CTS Logistics

Deal marks HTL Freight’s fourth acquisition since 2021

Todd Maiden
·
HTL Freight announces its fourth acquisition since 2021. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight broker and 3PL HTL Freight announced it has acquired 4PL CTS Logistics.

Windham, New Hampshire-based CTS Logistics is a 35-year-old, family-run company providing managed transportation and brokerage solutions. The company’s services also include warehousing and freight payment processing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal was inked in February, and the two companies have been working on integrating operations and systems since. This is HTL Freight’s fourth acquisition since 2021.

Keith Leclair, a director at CTS Logistics, will join HTL Freight as vice president of its less-than-truckload unit. He will be tasked with expanding the company’s LTL platform.


The deal bolsters Charlotte, North Carolina-based HTL Freight’s footprint, allowing it to compete in both the 3PL and 4PL sectors.

“We are thrilled about the growth opportunities this acquisition brings to both our customers and our organization,” said HTL Freight CEO Onu Okebie in a news release. “The addition of CTS Logistics strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver cost savings to our shipper partners.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.