Industry steps up for former Central Freight Lines employees

CFL shuts down and an industry steps up

Jim Allen / FreightWaves

Shut down — December weekend trucking bankruptcies are the worst. On Saturday morning my texts and DMs started to blow up with rumors that Central Freight Lines was just about to close shop. I was hit by an unmistakable feeling of deja vu back to when Celadon shut down, which we’d learned about late on a Friday night in December ’19. Like with Celadon, bankruptcies that happen over the weekend are particularly challenging for drivers, who are often under a load and with limited information coming in from their dispatch. With Christmas looming, that meant roughly 2,100 CFL drivers and operations people were now unemployed.



Onward — When Celadon happened, many of their drivers had first heard about it during our FreightWaves Radio broadcast on SiriusXM that Saturday. Two years later and here we are with another major trucking company shutdown that many of the employees first heard about on social media, via an article or from a show host. Fortunately, reports of mass strandings have not been the case here. Like with the Falcon and Celadon bankruptcies, I decided to ask you, the freight community, to post your jobs for displaced CFL workers (and others in need of a job). I’m listing most of those below. Please feel free to share with anyone who has been impacted.

Note that each name links back to the point of contact with the job offer so you may have your best luck going straight to them if you’re interested in any of these.

“I was a connection during the Falcon shutdown and it helped put me on the path to BCB Transport LLC. I am so glad you can do that again for these folks at Central!” — Sheli Brown, director of HR, BCB Transport LLC.

FreightCareers — FreightCareers is FreightWaves’ industry job board that was created in response to the Celadon shutdown. Since then it has grown into a forum that includes positions across the spectrum, from roles as a driver to dispatch, operations, FreightTech, sales, marketing and even media. Check it out.



ODFL — Amanda Tuckey says, “Old Dominion Freight Line is hiring for drivers and dockworkers across the country.”

Estes Express Lines — Andrew Gourlay says, “Estes Express Lines hiring across the country for drivers, dockworkers, management, etc.”

XPO Logistics — Stephanie Reents says, “XPO Logistics Inc. is hiring CDL drivers! Home daily! New or seasoned drivers!!!!! All over the country!!”

ArcBest/ABF Freight — Melanie Keith says, “ArcBest/ABF Freight would love to help!”

Lazer Spot — David McBride says, “Today I launched a $500 transition payment to every single driver that decides to come on board with Lazer Spot since we are a home daily company and close to what a lot of their drivers are more accustomed to.”

GTS Transportation — The company says, “GTS Transportation Corp will fly any driver from CFL that is losing their job tomorrow up to our office (1 year experience, clean MVR required) for a fresh start before the holidays.”

PAM Transport — The company says, “With the news of Central Freight Lines closing, PAM would like to extend a $5,000 sign-on bonus to any Central Freight drivers who come to drive for PAM.”

J&J Driveaway Systems — James Ainsworth says, “J&J Driveaway Systems is hiring independent contractors nationwide to relocate our customers’ new and used trucks. Should any CFL drivers or owner-operators wish to consider this, we’d love to talk with them! Also looking to add to our driver recruiter ranks.”

Kavkaz Express — Ahmad Abakarov says, “Kavkaz Express would love to honor years of service at Central Freight to these professionals. Multiple positions are open, and we are inviting everyone to apply at HR@kavkazexpress.com.”

Denney Transport Ltd. — Emily Franco says, “We specialize in refrigerated LTL trucking, LTL shipping and refrigerated truckloads from our primary terminal in Commerce City, Colorado, to the lower 48.”

Gulf Intermodal Services — Troy Jones says, “GIS has multiple openings for office staff.”

Epes Transport Systems — Ashley S. says, “Epes is looking for dedicated operations supervisors/managers, driver recruiters (remote options) and all driver positions.”

Republic Services — Jason Walls says, “Republic Services is hiring CDL drivers across the country. Great pay and benefits and home daily.”

Day & Ross — Christina Wafer-Jones says, “Republic Services is hiring CDL drivers across the country. Great pay and benefits and home daily.”

SJ Transportation — Scott Bradbury says, “We hire home-based drivers with tank and hazmat endorsements, running Petes and Macks, good HP, mostly 13 speed. We run chemical tanks, vac tanks, vans and roll-offs, home weekends, $80,000 to $120,000 a year, fantastic health benefits. Smaller company, we know all of our drivers personally.”

Accurate Cargo — Ken R. says, “Full-time P&D drivers, linehaul drivers and dock and office employees needed.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts — Holly H. says, “O’Reilly Auto Parts is hiring commercial CDL drivers out of 27 locations nationwide. Home daily, local driving opportunity!”

Freight Club — Allisa Collier says, “Freight Club is hiring customer service associates and many other positions!”

LincLogistics LLC — Patricia Montemayor says, “LincLogistics LLC is looking for owner-operators and company drivers to join our fleet.”

Maven Machines — Rachel Firestone says, “Maven Machines is hiring customer support, marketing and sales!”

Calhoun Truck Lines — Brett Bennett says, “Calhoun Truck Lines is an intermodal company that has great work-life balance and we would be happy to find a spot in our fleet for any CFL company drivers or independent contractors.”

CRST — Carol Faulkner says, “CRST has many openings for drivers, owner-operators and corporate openings as well.”

Werner Enterprises — Douglas Frederick says, “Werner Enterprises has many driving opportunities across the U.S.!”

Dart Transit — Rikki Jensen says, “Dart Transit! We are looking for drivers! Also would love to talk to any office staff!”

BCB Transport — Sheli Brown says, “My heart goes out to the many families affected by this. We need drivers, owners and fleets nationwide, but we also have a variety of operations positions open as well.”

Roadrunner Freight — Dave Renfrew says, “We have the following openings available at our locations across the country: operations, forklift operator, dock, hostlers, local drivers, regional and long-haul.”

R+L Carriers — Whitney Wilke says, “Terminal positions, drivers, warehouse — reach out!”

Riverside Transport — Chelsee Patton says, “Terminal positions, drivers, warehouse — reach out!”

Hogan Transport — Larry Long says, “Will train for car-haul positions!”

Central States Manufacturing — Jose Socorro says, “Always hiring drivers!”

Even more — The following companies have told me that they are also either hiring or placing employees: Hot Seat Services, Southeast Milk Inc., Groendyke Transport, RL Global, Brilliant Logistics, The Evans Network of Companies, TransWood, Blue Bridge Logistics, Canal Cartage, Primelink Express, Hirschbach Motor Lines, FedEx, Cover 3 Consulting, IMC Companies, Haul, P&S Transportation, J&M Tank Lines, DCLI, CWS Dedicated Service, Averitt Express, AAA Cooper, OneRail, Boots On The Road Inc. and Norton Transport.

