NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Calling the hogs with University of Arkansas supply chain students and J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, December 10, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are calling the hogs! We’re highlighting Arkansas as a supply chain hub and how the Razorbacks and J.B. Hunt are making this area the epicenter of freight. 

We’re joined by David Dobrzykowski, Director, Master of Science program in Supply Chain Management and students Kasey Grovey, Olivia Kellstrom, and Robert Cooperescue from the University of Arkansas Walton College Supply Chain Management Department as well as Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and EVP of people and HR at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. With a surprise appearance from Brian Fugate and sign-maker Luke.

Ingrid Brown joins us to announce her new FreightWavesTV show and podcast “America on 18 Wheels” and talks about the business of hauling wreaths.  

Trent Broberg, CEO at Acertus discusses inventory availability, the Infrastructure Bill and what it means for automotive logistics and EVs. 

Plus, good news bad news concerning parking, tips, foul-mouthed crows and vicious otters.

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

