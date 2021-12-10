Calling the hogs with University of Arkansas supply chain students and J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are calling the hogs! We’re highlighting Arkansas as a supply chain hub and how the Razorbacks and J.B. Hunt are making this area the epicenter of freight.

We’re joined by David Dobrzykowski, Director, Master of Science program in Supply Chain Management and students Kasey Grovey, Olivia Kellstrom, and Robert Cooperescue from the University of Arkansas Walton College Supply Chain Management Department as well as Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and EVP of people and HR at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. With a surprise appearance from Brian Fugate and sign-maker Luke.

Ingrid Brown joins us to announce her new FreightWavesTV show and podcast “America on 18 Wheels” and talks about the business of hauling wreaths.

Trent Broberg, CEO at Acertus discusses inventory availability, the Infrastructure Bill and what it means for automotive logistics and EVs.

Plus, good news bad news concerning parking, tips, foul-mouthed crows and vicious otters.

