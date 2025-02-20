Interlining Freight vs. Freight Brokering

The transportation industry has wide-ranging operational roles and regulatory requirements that often overlap, causing confusion among carriers, brokers and shippers. Two of the most commonly misunderstood concepts in freight logistics are interlining freight and freight brokering. While both involve coordinating the movement of goods, they operate under distinct legal and regulatory frameworks.

Adding to the complexity is the controversial and often misunderstood role of dispatch services, or bona fide agents, which falls into a regulatory gray area that has been the subject of serious debate. While we dive into dispatch services in other articles, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued final guidance clarifying the definitions of brokers and bona fide agents. You can find the agency’s take on it here.

Let’s focus on what differentiates motor carriers’ interlining freight from freight brokers and why industry professionals must understand these distinctions.

What Is Interlining Freight?

Interlining freight refers to a collaborative transportation model in which two or more motor carriers work together to move a shipment from its origin to its final destination. This practice is common when a single carrier cannot complete the delivery due to factors such as:



