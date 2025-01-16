Intermodal strength keeps US rail volume ahead of 2024 levels

Carload traffic was down considerably, but intermodal volume remained strong in the latest report on U.S. weekly rail traffic.

According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week ending Jan. 11, 2025, included 465,390 carloads and intermodal units and was up 1.8% from the same week in 2024. That included 199,511 carloads, down 6.4% compared to the corresponding week a year ago, and 265,879 containers and trailers, up 8.9%.

Through two weeks of 2025, the cumulative volume of 398,011 carloads is down 5.5% compared to the first two weeks in 2024, while the 488,789 intermodal units represents a 7.8% increase. The overall volume of 886,800 carloads and intermodal units is an increase of 1.4%.

North American volume for the week, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, includes 305,986 carloads, down 2.7% compared to the second week of 2024, and 348,125 intermodal units, up 8.9%. The total volume of 654,111 carloads and intermodal units is a 3.1% increase. Through two weeks, overall North American volume is up 1.5% compared to the same period in 2024; that includes a 3.1% increase in Canada and a 6.4% drop in Mexico.