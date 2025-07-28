Investment firm to pair carrier Koleaseco with Hyway Trucking

Investment firm OneCompass Holdings announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire dryvan and temperature-controlled carrier Koleaseco, Inc.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. The deal is expected to close on Aug. 22.

Hudsonville, Michigan-based Koleaseco is listed with 128 power units and 148 drivers, according to the FMCSA’s database. The company also has a full-service brokerage offering for shippers in the U.S. and Canada.

OneCompass plans to roll the assets of Koleaseco under another one of its portfolio companies, Dublin, Ohio-based Hyway Transportation. Once the deal closes, Koleaseco will operate under the Hyway Trucking banner.