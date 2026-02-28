Iran-backed Houthi warn of new Red Sea attacks

Houthi rebels in Yemen warned they will resume drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping after Israel and the United States on Saturday launched attacks on Iran.

Iran has been a long-time supporter of the Houthi, who control 40% of Yemen.

Media reports quoted two anonymous senior Houthi officials as saying attacks on merchant vessels could begin as soon as Saturday night. There was no official confirmation by Houthi media.

Attacks by the Houthi in support of Palestinians in Gaza starting in late 2023 shut down the vital Red Sea-Suez Canal trade route. Vessel operators diverted services connecting Asia and the Middle East to Europe and the U.S. on longer voyages around the tip of Africa.