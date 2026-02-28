Iran-backed Houthi warn of new Red Sea attacks

Houthi rebels in Yemen warned they will resume drone and missile attacks on Red Sea shipping after Israel and the United States on Saturday launched attacks on Iran.
Iran has been a long-time supporter of the Houthi, who control 40% of Yemen.
Media reports quoted two anonymous senior Houthi officials as saying attacks on merchant vessels could begin as soon as Saturday night. There was no official confirmation by Houthi media.
Attacks by the Houthi in support of Palestinians in Gaza starting in late 2023 shut down the vital Red Sea-Suez Canal trade route. Vessel operators diverted services connecting Asia and the Middle East to Europe and the U.S. on longer voyages around the tip of Africa.
Naval forces from the European Union and the U.S. provided escorts for merchant vessels in the region, while conducting bombing missions inside Yemen.
The intensity of the Houthi attacks waned as Iran dealt with its own domestic issues. The Yemen group agreed to stand down after Israel and Hamas reached a tenuous ceasefire in October 2025, with only minor scattered attacks since then.
Global container lines CMA CGM and Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) in January resumed scheduled services through the Red Sea with naval support. But Maersk on Friday withdrew some voyages amid the deteriorating security situation.
