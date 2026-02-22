Is flatbed signaling a manufacturing renaissance

Chart of the Week: SONAR Truckload Rejection Index Flatbed, Reefer, Van – USA SONAR: STRIF.USA, STRIR.USA, STRIV.USA

Flatbed tender rejection rates (STRIF) in the newly enhanced SONAR tender dataset jumped above 32% this past week for only the second time in their eight-year history. The first occurrence was last March, when the surprise rollout of tariffs on the U.S.’ North American trading partners boosted cross-border flows as manufacturers rushed to stockpile parts and components. Is this an early sign of a manufacturing renaissance?

The flatbed market is heavily reliant on manufacturing, construction and energy. While it is difficult to isolate the impact of any single sector, there are signs of developing momentum worth monitoring over the coming year—for flatbed carriers and potentially for economists as well.

The manufacturing sector has been sluggish, posting only modest gains in recent years. The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)—a key gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity—has trended higher since June 2023 but has shown expansion in only four months since October 2022. January’s reading of 52.6 was the strongest of that stretch.