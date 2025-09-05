Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Jaxport tabs Magaña as LatAm sales director

New post for shipping lines sales veteran 

Stuart Chirls
Juan Pablo Acosta Magaña. (Photo: Jaxport)
Key Takeaways:

  • Juan Pablo Acosta Magaña is Jaxport's new Director of Cargo Sales for Latin America.
  • This is a newly created position focused on expanding Jaxport's relationships with Latin American cargo customers.
  • Magaña has extensive experience (20 years) in Latin American international trade and logistics with major liner operators.
  • He will report to Jaxport CEO Eric Green.
Juan Pablo Acosta Magaña has joined the Port of Jacksonville’s Commercial team as Director of Cargo Sales for Latin America, a new position.

Magaña is responsible for strengthening commercial ties between Jaxport and containerized cargo customers in South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. 

Magaña has 20 years of international trade and logistics experience throughout Latin America, including with liner operators Maersk Line, Hamburg Süd, and Hapag-Lloyd. He holds a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Florida International University.

He reports to Jaxport Chief Executive Eric Green.

