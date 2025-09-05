Jaxport tabs Magaña as LatAm sales director

Juan Pablo Acosta Magaña has joined the Port of Jacksonville’s Commercial team as Director of Cargo Sales for Latin America, a new position.

Magaña is responsible for strengthening commercial ties between Jaxport and containerized cargo customers in South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Magaña has 20 years of international trade and logistics experience throughout Latin America, including with liner operators Maersk Line, Hamburg Süd, and Hapag-Lloyd. He holds a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Florida International University.

He reports to Jaxport Chief Executive Eric Green.