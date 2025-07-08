J&T Express reports 24% jump in parcel shipments

Rapid international expansion continues to fuel growth at Hong Kong-based e-commerce logistics provider J&T Express, which reported record second quarter volume of 7.4 billion parcels, up 23.5% from the prior year. Total parcel volume for the first half of the year increased 27% to 14 billion pieces.

J&T Express achieved full-year profit for the first time in 2024 behind a 16% increase in revenue to $10.3 billion. It turned a net profit of $110 million compared to a $1.2 billion loss in 2023.

The company, which operates in 13 countries, processed 81.2 million parcels on an average daily basis during the second quarter.

J&T Express is a major express carrier in Southeast Asia, with a market share of 29%, according to independent research groups and the company. Customers include popular e-commerce platforms, local brands and B2B shippers. In addition to serving e-commerce platforms, J&T has also expanded into parcel delivery for general customers.