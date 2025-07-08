Sign In Newsletters Contact Us

J&T Express reports 24% jump in parcel shipments

Courier achieves fastest growth in Southeast Asia

Eric Kulisch
J&T Express built a large parcel distribution facility in Yangzhou, China, last year. (Photo: J&T Express)

Key Takeaways:

  • J&T Express reported record-breaking Q2 2025 parcel volume (7.4 billion, up 23.5% YoY) and achieved its first full-year profit in 2024 ($110 million net profit).
  • The company's rapid expansion into 13 countries, particularly Southeast Asia (29% market share), fuels this growth, with significant volume increases in key regions.
  • J&T Express is investing heavily in infrastructure, adding service points, vehicles, and automated sorting machines to improve network capacity and efficiency.
  • China remains J&T's largest market, while the company continues to expand into Latin America and the Middle East.
Rapid international expansion continues to fuel growth at Hong Kong-based e-commerce logistics provider J&T Express, which reported record second quarter volume of 7.4 billion parcels, up 23.5% from the prior year. Total parcel volume for the first half of the year increased 27% to 14 billion pieces.

J&T Express achieved full-year profit for the first time in 2024 behind a 16% increase in revenue to $10.3 billion. It turned a net profit of $110 million compared to a $1.2 billion loss in 2023.

The company, which operates in 13 countries, processed 81.2 million parcels on an average daily basis during the second quarter.  

J&T Express is a major express carrier in Southeast Asia, with a market share of 29%, according to independent research groups and the company. Customers include popular e-commerce platforms, local brands and B2B shippers. In addition to serving e-commerce platforms, J&T has also expanded into parcel delivery for general customers.

The courier reported that volumes increased by two-thirds to 1.7 billion parcels in the region during the April-June period — the fastest single quarter since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2023. The company officially launched in Indonesia in 2015. Full-year regional volumes last year exceeded 4.5 billion pieces

J&T is heavily investing to improve its network capacity and efficiency in Southeast Asia. It added another 700 service points during the first half of the year, bringing the total number of delivery stations to 10,500. The carrier now has 5,400 line-haul vehicles after adding 800 vehicles this year. It also invested in 58 additional automated sorting machines across multiple countries. 

China is J&T’s largest market. In the second quarter, it handled 5.6 billion parcels, representing a 14.7% increase year over year. Toy manufacturers are one of the large industry verticals it serves. In October, the company opened a 1.6 million-square foot, self-operated distribution park in Yangzhou that can process up to 6 million parcels per day. The facility is equipped with advanced sorting technologies, including cross-belt sorters for inbound and outbound shipments, tilt-tray sorters, high-speed unloading wheels, smart scanners, and security scanners. 

The express carrier is also pushing into Latin America and the Middle East, with footholds in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Mexico and Brazil. 

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com