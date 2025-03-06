Kenan Advantage Group acquires Alabama-based dry bulk hauler

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Thursday it has acquired dry bulk hauler Evergreen Transport.

Mobile, Alabama-based Evergreen Transport specializes in the transportation of dry bulk commodities like ash, cement, lime and sand in addition to food-grade commodities. It operates a fleet of 158 tractors and 338 trailers out of four terminals across Alabama.

The 37-year-old carrier also provides dump trailer, flatbed and container services. Evergreen’s roughly 100 drivers and 45 operations employees will join the KAG network.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.