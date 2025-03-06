Kenan Advantage Group acquires Alabama-based dry bulk hauler

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Thursday it has acquired dry bulk hauler Evergreen Transport.
Mobile, Alabama-based Evergreen Transport specializes in the transportation of dry bulk commodities like ash, cement, lime and sand in addition to food-grade commodities. It operates a fleet of 158 tractors and 338 trailers out of four terminals across Alabama.
The 37-year-old carrier also provides dump trailer, flatbed and container services. Evergreen’s roughly 100 drivers and 45 operations employees will join the KAG network.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“As we continue to strategically build our dry bulk transportation platform, Evergreen Transport is another perfect fit with our growth plan,” said Rick Hoyle, KAG’s head of dry bulk, in a news release. “Their customer-centric business model, along with their diverse end user markets, complements our current dry bulk operations which have grown significantly over the last 12 months.”
Evergreen’s founder, Walter Poole, sold post-World War II startup Pool Truck Line to an entity that is now part of Schneider National (NASDAQ: SNDR).
“The importance of partnering with an organization that will continue our founder’s legacy of taking care of our employees and our customers was first on our list,” said Evergreen President David Wildberger. “It is exciting to be an integral part of a new and expanding dry bulk platform which is capitalizing on the strengths of reputable and experienced players in our niche.”
North Canton, Ohio-based KAG is the largest tank trucking company in North America. It operates 300 terminals throughout North America, providing bulk transportation of fuels, energy products, chemicals and food products.