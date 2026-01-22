Labor takes back seat on trucking advisory panel

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has opened nominations for an overhauled Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC) that raises the profile of small-business truckers but deemphasizes the role of organized labor.

FMCSA’s 2026 member solicitation incorporates changes made under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which required that “small business motor carriers” – which make up the majority of the trucking industry – get a protected seat on the panel, along with individual owner-operator drivers.

At the same time, labor is no longer listed as a primary group, as had been the case in every charter from 2006 to 2021, when “nonprofit employee labor organizations” was considered as an essential pillar of the committee, garnering membership from unions like the Teamsters.

While labor officials are not barred from joining the 2026 panel, representation is now at the discretion of the Transportation Secretary.