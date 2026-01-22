Labor takes back seat on trucking advisory panel

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has opened nominations for an overhauled Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC) that raises the profile of small-business truckers but deemphasizes the role of organized labor.
FMCSA’s 2026 member solicitation incorporates changes made under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which required that “small business motor carriers” – which make up the majority of the trucking industry – get a protected seat on the panel, along with individual owner-operator drivers.
At the same time, labor is no longer listed as a primary group, as had been the case in every charter from 2006 to 2021, when “nonprofit employee labor organizations” was considered as an essential pillar of the committee, garnering membership from unions like the Teamsters.
While labor officials are not barred from joining the 2026 panel, representation is now at the discretion of the Transportation Secretary.
“The Department [of Transportation] is interested in ensuring membership is balanced fairly in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed by the advisory committee,” FMCSA stated in a notice published on Wednesday.
For the trucking industry, the panel reset means that advisory recommendations on pilot programs such as split-duty hours and sleeper berth flexibility will more likely be viewed through the lens of small-business feasibility rather than union-backed mandates – particularly given that the cap on membership has been cut to 20 members from the previous charter’s 25, making every seat more valuable.
In addition to hours-of-service-focused pilots, the new board will be tasked with overseeing the launch and evaluation of several initiatives at FMCSA, including:
- Motus registration system rollout: The board will guide the expansion of the “Motus” platform throughout 2026, which consolidates all FMCSA forms and begins the process of retiring MC numbers in favor of single USDOT number identification.
- Safety Measurement System (SMS) transition: 2026 will see the full implementation of the revised SMS, and the board will likely review data to ensure the new methodology fairly assesses small fleets.
- Drug testing updates: The committee will evaluate the proposed inclusion of fentanyl in DOT drug testing panels, an update expected to reach a final rule in early 2026.
- Automated Driving Systems: The board will review proposed rules for autonomous trucks, including operational requirements like “smart” hazard warning beacons that could replace traditional road flares.
- Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot (SDAP): The board is expected to review the final data from the SDAP pilot for under-21 drivers with a report to Congress due in March.
Individuals wishing to serve on MCSAC for a two-year term can self-nominate or be nominated by any individual or organization, according to FMCSA. To be considered, nominators should submit the following information:
- Name, title, and contact information of the individual requesting consideration.
- Letter of support from a company, union, trade association, academic, or nonprofit organization on letterhead containing a brief description of why the nominee should be considered for membership.
- Short biography of nominee, including professional and academic credentials.
- Affirmative statement that the nominee meets all MCSAC eligibility requirements.
