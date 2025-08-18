Lawmakers take on China with new tariff bill

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to give Congress more control in crafting trade policy and tariff policy and as a way to reshore manufacturing to the U.S.

The Secure Trade Act, introduced on Friday by U.S. Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Greg Steube, R-Fla., incentivizes American-produced domestic goods and codifies the 10% tariff baseline on all imported goods that was put in place by President Trump through an executive order in April.

“It’s long past time that Congress got some skin in the game in setting our nation’s trade and tariff policies,” Golden said in a press release.

“The free trade status quo has cost Americans jobs and left us reliant on other nations for strategic goods critical for our nation’s safety and prosperity. The Secure Trade Act … increases our economic security and makes clear that U.S. trade policy will be used to advance our interests, not those of our competitors.”