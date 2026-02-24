Legislation to kill double brokering hits Senate floor

WASHINGTON — A legislative effort to purge fraudulent brokers from the supply chain is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate after being placed on the Senate calendar on Monday.

The Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act takes direct aim at fraud in the household goods sector, but its enforcement provisions and registration requirements would apply to all freight carriers and brokers that register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

If passed, the bill would restore and codify FMCSA’s explicit authority to assess civil penalties for unauthorized brokerage activities – after a 2019 legal ruling had stripped that power away. FMCSA would be able to bypass the Department of Justice for many types of fines, enabling faster action against double-brokering – which scams carriers out of their freight payment – and other unauthorized brokerage schemes.

Carriers and brokers would be required to provide to FMCSA a valid physical business address – not a P.O. box – before receiving operating authority.