FMCSA says it has too little data to assess double-brokering fraud

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have told Congress that the administration is struggling to get a handle on broker fraud due to a lack of data as well as jurisdictional issues.

In a “Unlawful Brokerage Activities” report sent to Congress last week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration confirmed that it continues to assess the relationship between motor carrier safety and unlawful brokerage incidents.

However, “While the agency has received multiple expressions of concern from stakeholders regarding fraud related to ‘double brokering,’ it lacks data to quantify or confirm a safety impact,” the FMCSA report states.

The report noted that the agency “does acknowledge an association between motor carriers with poorer safety performance and carriers that lack a verifiable ‘brick and mortar’ principal place of business (PPOB). And the agency has also received comments and other information asserting that use of a virtual PPOB is more common among entities that engage in unauthorized brokerage.



