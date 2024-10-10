Levi Strauss shifts Ohio logistics work to Maersk

Levi Strauss & Co. is outsourcing operation of a huge omnichannel fulfillment center in Ohio to logistics giant Maersk, part of the retailer’s transition to a hybrid distribution strategy.

Maersk announced Wednesday that its warehouse and distribution services unit in August began operating a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Groveport, Ohio, for the apparel company. Maersk recently leased the building and took over processing wholesale, retail and e-commerce shipments that were previously handled at another location by Levi’s (NYSE: LEVI) itself, according to a Maersk spokesperson.

The facility is a key cog in Levi Strauss’ push to make direct-to-consumer its primary sales channel and modernize supply chain operations. It is the 10th global facility operated by Maersk for the retailer. Maersk, one of the world’s largest ocean shipping companies, has expanded to become an integrated logistics provider to multinational businesses like Levi’s. Among the services it provides Levi’s is consolidating orders at overseas points of origin for air and ocean transport.

D2C, both through its own stores and e-commerce site, is Levi’s fastest growing segment as the company deemphasizes its wholesale business.



