LG to launch warehouse robots in US markets at MODEX

Technology provider LG Business Solutions USA announced Tuesday it will be launching its warehousing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the United States during industry trade show MODEX on Monday in Atlanta.
Its CLOi CarryBot family of robots, introduced to Asian markets in 2022, includes two products: the Mounting Type CLOi CarryBot and the Rolltainer Type CLoi CarryBot.
The Mounting Type robot comes with shelves with two shelving size options to match the package size you are looking to move across warehouses.
The Rolltainer Type is connected to a large shelving platform with wheels, providing more space to accommodate larger packages.
Both AMRs come with LCD touchscreen displaces, 18 hours of battery life and Wi-Fi connectivity, and they use time-of-flight, cameras, magnets and lidar technology for navigation. They also utilize material control systems for smart picking operations, fleet management systems for multi-AMR movement planning, and robot management systems for AMR status, system alert and productivity data analysis.
“LG CLOi robots have already proven their navigation and automation prowess in a variety of industries and environments,” said Tom Bingham, senior director of LG Business Solutions USA. “[The AMRs] can immediately begin solving warehouse inefficiencies by providing on-time movements and consistent, reliable operation that allows workers to stay within their zones and increase productivity.”
Guests at MODEX will also be able to see LG’s private 5G technology in action. The network acts as a connectivity solution for all its AMRs, as the new robotic technology needs a strong and stable network to reach peak performance.
This will not be the first technology to hit the U.S. this year. In January, the company began producing its first electric vehicle charging station in Forth Worth, Texas. At the grand opening of its first entry into the U.S. EV charging market, President Alec Jang highlighted LG’s transformation into becoming a smart solutions company, while accepting praise from Mayor Mattie Parker for establishing its base in Forth Worth. The plant will produce Level 2 and Level 3 electric vehicle chargers.
