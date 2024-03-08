LG to launch warehouse robots in US markets at MODEX

Technology provider LG Business Solutions USA announced Tuesday it will be launching its warehousing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the United States during industry trade show MODEX on Monday in Atlanta.

Its CLOi CarryBot family of robots, introduced to Asian markets in 2022, includes two products: the Mounting Type CLOi CarryBot and the Rolltainer Type CLoi CarryBot.

The Mounting Type robot comes with shelves with two shelving size options to match the package size you are looking to move across warehouses.

The Rolltainer Type is connected to a large shelving platform with wheels, providing more space to accommodate larger packages.



