LRT Group acquires specialized LTL carrier XGS

Specialized less-than-truckload carrier XGS has been acquired by LRT Group for an undisclosed sum.

XGS, also known as Xpress Global Systems, is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company specializing in the shipment and distribution of oversized, atypical freight for the flooring industry. The company’s network includes 30 distributions centers across the U.S.

In addition to LTL transportation and warehousing and fulfillment, it also provides custom logistics and brokerage services.

“Joining forces with the LRT Group opens tremendous opportunities for XGS,” the company said in a Thursday statement. “With the support and resources of the LRT Group, we anticipate expanding our service offerings, enhancing our capabilities, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”