Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FinanceLess than Truckload (LTL)NewsTrucking

LRT Group acquires specialized LTL carrier XGS

Financial terms of the transactions were not provided

Todd Maiden
·
XGS specializes in less-than-truckload transportation for the flooring industry. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Specialized less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier XGS, which focuses on oversized freight for the flooring industry, has been acquired by LRT Group.
  • Chattanooga-based XGS operates a network of 30 distribution centers and also provides custom logistics and brokerage services.
  • The acquisition is anticipated to enable XGS to expand its service offerings and enhance capabilities with the support and resources of the LRT Group.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Specialized less-than-truckload carrier XGS has been acquired by LRT Group for an undisclosed sum.

XGS, also known as Xpress Global Systems, is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company specializing in the shipment and distribution of oversized, atypical freight for the flooring industry. The company’s network includes 30 distributions centers across the U.S.

In addition to LTL transportation and warehousing and fulfillment, it also provides custom logistics and brokerage services.

“Joining forces with the LRT Group opens tremendous opportunities for XGS,” the company said in a Thursday statement. “With the support and resources of the LRT Group, we anticipate expanding our service offerings, enhancing our capabilities, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Fort Payne, Alabama-based LRT Group is a transportation and logistics company, with several asset-based and 3PL holdings, including Little River Transportation. In addition to its headquarters, LRT also has offices in Georgia and Tennessee.

“Our commitment to our clients and partners remains unwavering, and we are confident that this partnership will bring new possibilities for innovation and exceptional service,” the XGS statement read.

Xpress Global Systems was acquired by private equity firm Aterian Investment Partners in 2018. The company was also once held by truckload carrier U.S. Xpress.

With financial backing from Aterian, XGS acquired two asset-based carriers in 2021 – Georgia-based 7 Hills Transport and Michigan-based Delta Distribution (Michigan Carpet).

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.