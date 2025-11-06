LRT Group acquires specialized LTL carrier XGS

Specialized less-than-truckload carrier XGS has been acquired by LRT Group for an undisclosed sum.
XGS, also known as Xpress Global Systems, is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company specializing in the shipment and distribution of oversized, atypical freight for the flooring industry. The company’s network includes 30 distributions centers across the U.S.
In addition to LTL transportation and warehousing and fulfillment, it also provides custom logistics and brokerage services.
“Joining forces with the LRT Group opens tremendous opportunities for XGS,” the company said in a Thursday statement. “With the support and resources of the LRT Group, we anticipate expanding our service offerings, enhancing our capabilities, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”
Fort Payne, Alabama-based LRT Group is a transportation and logistics company, with several asset-based and 3PL holdings, including Little River Transportation. In addition to its headquarters, LRT also has offices in Georgia and Tennessee.
“Our commitment to our clients and partners remains unwavering, and we are confident that this partnership will bring new possibilities for innovation and exceptional service,” the XGS statement read.
Xpress Global Systems was acquired by private equity firm Aterian Investment Partners in 2018. The company was also once held by truckload carrier U.S. Xpress.
With financial backing from Aterian, XGS acquired two asset-based carriers in 2021 – Georgia-based 7 Hills Transport and Michigan-based Delta Distribution (Michigan Carpet).