  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Major winter storm now spreading across Northeast

Icy conditions on I-95 likely

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, February 4, 2022
1 minute read
(Photo: New York State DOT)

A powerful winter storm that began Tuesday night produced freezing rain and heavy snow the past two days from the Southwest to the Great Lakes.

Thick ice weighed down tree limbs and power lines, especially in parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley. As of 8 a.m. Friday, more than 350,000 customers had no electricity in eight states, from Texas to New York. Almost 132,000 of those customers were in Tennessee, with most outages in the Memphis area, according to PowerOutage.us.

Related: States of emergency declared ahead of major winter storm

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was closed for several hours Thursday morning due to icy conditions. As of Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that several small airports from the Midwest to the Northeast were either closed or had grounded flights because of the storm.

According to Flight Aware, more than 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Thursday. That number stood at more than 2,800 early Friday morning.

Union Pacific Railroad issued a statement Thursday saying its customers with freight shipments moving through the impacted states should anticipate delays between 24 and 48 hours.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

The storm will continue to slowly move through the Northeast, fading across northern New England Friday night. Most areas will see snow, which will be heavy at times. However, as temperatures along the Interstate 95 corridor drop, freezing rain and ice will develop from Philadelphia to Boston.

Ice accumulation could reach one-third of an inch in some places, leading to potential road closures and widespread power outages in major cities, as well as freight hubs like Elizabeth, New Jersey. The storm will then hit the Canadian Maritimes on Friday night and Saturday.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 80 from Cleveland to the I-95 junction in New Jersey.
• Interstate 76 from Philadelphia to Akron, Ohio.
• Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Boston.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Historic floods ‘hammered’ British Columbia’s trucking industry

Small carriers taking big hits from I-95 shutdown

How costly were 2021 US weather disasters?

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, February 4, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.