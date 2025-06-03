Milestone: Diesel benchmark price lowest since September 2021

The benchmark diesel price used to set most fuel surcharges fell Monday to its lowest level since September 2021.

The latest average weekly retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration is $3.451 a gallon. It was down 3.6 cents per gallon from the prior week and has now declined seven of the past eight weeks.

On Sept. 20, 2021, the price posted was $3.406 a gallon. Every price since then has been higher than what was posted this week. The next lowest came late last year, when a price of $3.458 a gallon was posted Dec. 9.

Those declines, offset in part by a 6-cent gain from two weeks ago, have taken the DOE/EIA price down 18.8 cents a gallon since the decline started after an April 7 posting of $3.639.

The latest reduction in price comes against a backdrop of futures trading on the CME commodity exchange in ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) that has been mostly on a downward trend for almost three weeks, though the first two days of trading this week were significantly higher but would not be showing up yet in retail prices.

From a recent May 14 high settlement of ULSD at $2.2061 a gallon, two steps backward and one step forward brought ULSD down to a settlement of $2.0172 on Friday.

Reacting to OPEC+ meeting

Futures prices moved up Monday despite the weekend news that the OPEC+ group would increase output in July by an additional 411,000 barrels a day, another in a series of increases of that magnitude that have been going on for several months. At this rate, the 2.2 million-barrel-per-day output cut OPEC+ has had in place going back in pieces to 2023 will have been completely unwound by the fall.



