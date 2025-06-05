Musk says Trump tariffs ‘will cause a recession’ later this year

The political alliance between billionaire businessman Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has hit a rough patch after Musk posted a flurry of criticisms to social media about the president’s endorsed federal budget bill for 2026 and other fiscal matters.

The legislation, dubbed “The Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump, was passed by the House in a narrow vote on May 22. As it awaits a vote by the Senate, tensions have run high in U.S. politics.

Musk’s discontent with the president comes shortly after his exit from the administration last week. Later, he sounded the alarm, arguing that the budget bill would increase the national deficit. In another X post on Tuesday, he called the bill “a disgusting abomination.”

Then on Thursday, Musk stated on his social media platform X that Trump’s tariffs “will cause a recession in the second half of this year.”



