Appeals court stays ruling that blocked Trump tariffs

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily stayed a trade court ruling that blocked most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit came after the Trump administration earlier told the court that it would ask the Supreme Court for “emergency relief” as soon as Friday absent a pause in the tariff ruling.

The administration is now expected to argue that it is granted broad powers under the law to levy tariffs and other duties.

The stay follows a decision Wednesday night by the U.S. Court of International Trade that temporarily blocked the tariffs as unconstitutional while it considers legal challenges.

The trade court of three judges which included a Trump appointee held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president unlimited powers to enact tariffs and other duties.