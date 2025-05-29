Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Appeals court stays ruling that blocked Trump tariffs

Administration had filed appeal shortly after trade court ruling

Stuart Chirls
·
A container ship berthed at the Port of Los Angeles. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily stayed a trade court ruling that blocked most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. 

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit came after the Trump administration earlier told the court that it would ask the Supreme Court for “emergency relief” as soon as Friday absent a pause in the tariff ruling.

The administration is now expected to argue that it is granted broad powers under the law to levy tariffs and other duties.

The stay follows a decision Wednesday night by the U.S. Court of International Trade that temporarily blocked the tariffs as unconstitutional while it considers legal challenges.

The trade court of three judges which included a Trump appointee held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president unlimited powers to enact tariffs and other duties.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Stuart Chirls

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.