National gas cap could slash truckers’ diesel bills

WASHINGTON — New legislation in the works by U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., would impose a federal ceiling on state-level fuel taxes in a move that could dismantle one of trucking’s biggest operating expenses.

Under Kiley’s “Gas Tax Reduction Act,” any state that maintains a fuel tax exceeding 50 cents per gallon would face an immediate 8% reduction in funding from the National Highway Performance Program and the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program – funding mechanisms that help maintain critical freight corridors, and address specific trucking industry needs such as improved truck parking.

It’s an attempt to use federal highway funding as leverage to force state-level fiscal responsibility.

“Californians pay the highest gas taxes in America, and they get little to show for it,” Kiley said in a recent press statement. “This bill sends a clear message: states that overtax their citizens to compensate for inefficient spending should not expect unlimited federal support. If Sacramento wants Washington’s help, it should stop punishing drivers.”