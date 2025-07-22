ATA proposes ditching gas tax for vehicle registration fee

WASHINGTON — As Congress begins work on the next highway bill set to go into effect next year, the American Trucking Associations said it’s ready to transition from a gas tax to an annual vehicle registration fee to help pay for maintaining and improving roads and bridges.

“We’re looking seriously at advocating for a registration fee that applies to everybody – trucks, cars, electric vehicles,” ATA President Chris Spear told the lawmakers at a Senate Commerce Committee subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

“You already register your vehicle at the state [motor vehicle agencies], you simply pay for what you normally would pay in fuel costs at the pump. You get rid of the gas tax, the tire tax, and put it in a registration fee.”

Spear said the cost of the annual fee could be roughly $200 to $250 for cars, with payments spread out over the course of the year. “It would be more for the trucking industry, but that’s fine, we’re willing to do that,” he said. “It would capture everyone, and it’s fair.”