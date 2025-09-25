New CAO for Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego has appointed Matthew Vespi as its new chief administrative officer.

Vespi, with more than 20 years of public sector experience, will lead the port’s Commissioner Services, District Clerk, Executive Office, Human Resources, Information Security, and Information Technology departments and teams.

He worked for 14 years for the City of San Diego in various roles, most recently as chief financial officer, and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree of business administration from the University of Central Florida.

Matthew Vespi

Vespi succeeds Elba Gomez, who left the port in June to take a job in higher education. He reports to Port President and Chief Executive Scott Chadwick.