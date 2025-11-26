New deal to take carbon out of LA-Long Beach harbor railroad

Short line railroad Pacific Harbor Line serving the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach has entered into a development agreement with technology startup Remora for mobile carbon capture.

Remora’s technology captures diesel exhaust carbon, converts it to liquid and sells it to industries such as farming, food production, and manufacturing, sharing the revenue with its transportation partners.

“We are proud of our progress toward zero emission operations, which started when we acquired Tier 2 [lower emission] locomotives some 16 years ago,” said Otis L. Cliatt II, PHL president, in a release.

PHL has since moved on to Tier 3+ locomotives; a subsequent conversion to renewable diesel fuel cut CO₂ emissions by 70%. The carrier also tested a battery-electric locomotive, and currently operates a Tier 4 diesel locomotive, part of its plan to upgrade its entire fleet of Tier 3+ locomotives to Tier 4.