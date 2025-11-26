New deal to take carbon out of LA-Long Beach harbor railroad

Short line railroad Pacific Harbor Line serving the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach has entered into a development agreement with technology startup Remora for mobile carbon capture.
Remora’s technology captures diesel exhaust carbon, converts it to liquid and sells it to industries such as farming, food production, and manufacturing, sharing the revenue with its transportation partners.
“We are proud of our progress toward zero emission operations, which started when we acquired Tier 2 [lower emission] locomotives some 16 years ago,” said Otis L. Cliatt II, PHL president, in a release.
PHL has since moved on to Tier 3+ locomotives; a subsequent conversion to renewable diesel fuel cut CO₂ emissions by 70%. The carrier also tested a battery-electric locomotive, and currently operates a Tier 4 diesel locomotive, part of its plan to upgrade its entire fleet of Tier 3+ locomotives to Tier 4.
The railroad, a unit of Anacostia Rail Holdings, is also an investor in Remora, based in Wixom, Mich. Anacostia President and Chief Executive Peter A. Gilbertson is an advisor. It handled 40,000 carloads at the nation’s busiest port complex in 2024.
“For PHL and Anacostia, carbon capture adds yet another option in our efforts to slash emissions,” said Gilbertson, in the release. “In addition to reducing CO₂ emissions, Remora’s technology elevates connected locomotives to Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 standards and also enables the reuse of carbon in other commercial applications.”
Remora previously announced testing agreements with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Genesee & Wyoming’s Buffalo & Pittsburgh and Indiana & Ohio railroads.
“This partnership with Remora gives PHL an opportunity to help shape a technology that could significantly reduce freight rail emissions while creating new economic value for operators,” said Cliatt.
Founded in 2020, Remora said it has raised $117 million in venture capital while upscaling its early truck-based pilot technology which captures up to one ton of CO₂ per hour per locomotive.
“We’re building this technology not only to meet environmental goals, but to make it financially compelling for railroads,” said Paul Gross, co-founder and CEO of Remora, in the release. “Pacific Harbor Line’s
support and Anacostia’s leadership will be instrumental as we bring carbon capture to freight rail.”
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
BNSF on UP-NS merger: Don’t ruin a good thing
Union Pacific CEO: America needs coast-to-coast railroad, now
Rail merger no guarantee of growth: Analysts