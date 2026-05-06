New Georgia inland port poised to take 26,000 truckloads off the road

The Georgia Ports Authority has officially opened an inland rail hub it estimates will take 26,000 truckloads of freight off highways annually.

The Gainesville Inland Port opened May 4, with direct rail service provided by Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) five days a week between northeast Georgia and the Port of Savannah.

The authority in a release said that the new service gives shippers an alternative to a 600-mile roundtrip truck route, and will reduce truck traffic in the Atlanta region and wider state highway system.

At full build-out, the $134 million former Blue Ridge Connector will have an annual capacity of 200,000 containers.