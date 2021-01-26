OmniTRAX names rail industry veteran CEO

Former CSX executive Dean Piacente will lead short line operator and logistics provider OmniTRAX as its next CEO. Piacente’s first day as OmniTRAX CEO will be Feb. 1.

“Dean is one of the most respected business leaders in rail. His depth of Class I commercial experience, record of sustained results and demonstrated leadership make him the ideal person to lead OmniTRAX’s continued growth,” said OmniTRAX board member David Garin in a release.

Piacente served as a vice president for several commodities at CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), overseeing products such as industrials, intermodal, chemicals and fertilizer at different points in his more than 20-year tenure there, according to past CSX press releases. He also served as vice president of finance.

“Dean truly values the role OmniTRAX’s first- and last-mile services play in economic development and his extensive rail experience will be pivotal to help OmniTRAX bring the benefits of rail to new customers while growing more American communities,” said OmniTRAX board member Sean Broe.

Piacente and his family will relocate to Colorado, OmniTRAX’s corporate headquarters. He is a New York native and Florida State University graduate.

“OmniTRAX’s growth is truly impressive and has produced a strong franchise comprised of diverse rail properties in key markets with tremendous opportunities that span the nation,” Piacente said. “I’m excited to bring my Class I customer and partner relationships to OmniTRAX to help realize our full potential.”

OmniTRAx is a subsidiary of The Broe Group, an infrastructure investment firm.

